Senators' Thomas Chabot: Playing Saturday
Chabot (neck) will suit up Saturday against Boston, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
Chabot left Thursday's practice with a neck injury, leading some to believe he would be spending Saturday night in the press box. Turns out he is a quick healer and won't wind up missing any time as a result of the injury. The 22-year-old blueliner has eight points in 11 games to begin the year and should slot back into a top-pairing role.
