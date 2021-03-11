Chabot scored no points and carried a minus-3 in a 7-1 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday, his worst since Feb. 27.

Nights like these are going to happen given Ottawa's youth and talent deficiency compared to the rest of the North Division, and this is simply a risk that comes with owning the few quality performers on the Senators' roster. Chabot still has 10 helpers in his past nine games, so this game shouldn't deter you at all from keeping him in the lineup.