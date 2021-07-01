Chabot averaged better than 0.5 assists per game for the second time in three season and earned his third season with at least 25 helpers.

Chabot's valuable in every format, but his best value comes in leagues that don't count plus-minus, which is by far the weakest part of his game. That might improve as the Senators get closer to being a contender, but for now, his main role is to provide assists and produce points on the power play.