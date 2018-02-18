Chabot scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

It was Chabot's first multi-point game since Dec. 1. Since that time, he posted three goals and seven points in 31 games, so scoring is clearly not the 21-year-old's strength. The defenseman doesn't stand out in one particular category, though, so he's not likely to be of much use to owners down the stretch.

