Senators' Thomas Chabot: Posts two-point game
Chabot scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.
It was Chabot's first multi-point game since Dec. 1. Since that time, he posted three goals and seven points in 31 games, so scoring is clearly not the 21-year-old's strength. The defenseman doesn't stand out in one particular category, though, so he's not likely to be of much use to owners down the stretch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...