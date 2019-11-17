Chabot collected his 10th assist of the season in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has found the scoresheet 11 times in 2019-20, in 20 games. Chabot's season point total includes three power-play assists, putting him 13 points shy of his 2018-19 total. Chabot's 1.9 shooting percentage is laughably low and is certainly a number that his owners want to see an improvement in over the coming weeks and months.