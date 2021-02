Chabot (upper body) picked up an assist with three shots and two PIM in a 5-4 shootout win over Montreal.

After missing the previous two games with his injury, Chabot led all players with 29:26 of ice time Tuesday and drew an assist on Brady Tkachuk's game-tying goal midway through the third period. The 23-year-old has three goals and seven assists through 18 games in 2020-21.