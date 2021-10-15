Chabot collected an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win against Toronto.

The Senators leader in ice-time last season picked up where he left off, notching 26:24 of TOI and added an assist, two shots and a hit during that timespan. Chabot registered 31 points in 49 games last season and will look to guide the Sens to their second win of the season in a rematch with the Leafs on Saturday.