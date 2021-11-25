Chabot notched two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Chabot helped out on both of the Senators' second-period tallies. It's the third time in 17 games he's recorded a pair of assists, but he's at just eight helpers overall. The 24-year-old has added 45 shots, 30 blocks, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating as a workhorse on the Senators' blue line.