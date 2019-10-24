Chabot collected a pair of assists and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

It was Chabot's first multi-point game of the season and pushed his point streak to four games. The 22-year-old has just one goal on the year, but he's produced seven points through nine games. He scored 14 times in 70 games a year ago, so the goals will come, especially with the amount of ice time (26:32) he is averaging.