Senators' Thomas Chabot: Pushes point streak to four games
Chabot collected a pair of assists and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
It was Chabot's first multi-point game of the season and pushed his point streak to four games. The 22-year-old has just one goal on the year, but he's produced seven points through nine games. He scored 14 times in 70 games a year ago, so the goals will come, especially with the amount of ice time (26:32) he is averaging.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.