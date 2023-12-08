Chabot (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Thursday, per PuckPedia.com.

Chabot was already projected to miss at least four weeks because of the injury, so this move doesn't alter his timetable, but it does provide the Senators with short-term cap flexibility. The defenseman is in the fourth campaign of an eight-year, $64 million contract. Chabot has four assists, three hits and 20 blocks in nine contests this year.