Chabot (leg) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Sunday versus Buffalo, according to Claire Hanna of TSN.

Chabot told TSN 1200 Ottawa on Sunday that he suffered a fracture to his tibia after an extreme hyper extension against Seattle on Dec. 2. The 26-year-old blueliner has registered four assists, 26 shots on goal and 20 blocked shots in only nine appearances this season. Chabot skated alongside Jake Sanderson on the top pairing during Saturday's practice. Chabot could also see time on the second power-play unit. His return may bump Jacob Bernard-Docker from the lineup.