Chabot (lower body) said that he'll play against the Blue Jackets on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Chabot sustained a lower-body injury Saturday against Montreal, but it's not serious enough to keep him out of this Eastern Conference clash, which is the only game on this trade-deadline Monday. The 23-year-old blueliner is having another impressive campaign with 33 points -- 11 on the power play -- through 62 games.