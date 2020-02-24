Senators' Thomas Chabot: Ready to rock Monday
Chabot (lower body) said that he'll play against the Blue Jackets on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Chabot sustained a lower-body injury Saturday against Montreal, but it's not serious enough to keep him out of this Eastern Conference clash, which is the only game on this trade-deadline Monday. The 23-year-old blueliner is having another impressive campaign with 33 points -- 11 on the power play -- through 62 games.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Will not return after suffering LBI•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Records two points•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Leads league in ice time•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Registers 20th helper•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.