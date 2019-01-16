Senators' Thomas Chabot: Ready to rock
Chabot (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Fantasy owners will be ecstatic to have Chabot back in their lineups following his lengthy eight-game absence, as he's been extremely productive when healthy this season, racking up 10 goals and 38 points in 38 appearances. The 21-year-old blueliner will return to his usual role skating on the Senators' top pairing and first power-play unit against the Avalanche on Wednesday.
