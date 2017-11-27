Chabot was called up from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Chabot has been bouncing between the NHL and the minors so far in 2017-18, and will return to serving as the emergency defensemen for Ottawa. The 20-year-old has notched three points in the five games he's played in this year, but he'll likely need more injuries to arise in Ottawa to receive consistent playing time.

