Senators' Thomas Chabot: Recalled from AHL
Chabot was called up from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Chabot has been bouncing between the NHL and the minors so far in 2017-18, and will return to serving as the emergency defensemen for Ottawa. The 20-year-old has notched three points in the five games he's played in this year, but he'll likely need more injuries to arise in Ottawa to receive consistent playing time.
