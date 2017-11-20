Chabot was called up from AHL Belleville on Monday.

The all-around defensemen has spent the majority of his season in the minors, posting seven points in 12 games. However with Mark Borowiecki (concussion) and Chris Wideman (hamstring) both sidelined at the moment, Chabot's services will be called upon. In the three games Chabot appeared with Ottawa in October he averaged 13:40 of ice time, so a third-line pairing is likely for the youngster when he gets the nod to suit up.