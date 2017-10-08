Chabot was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Ben Harpur was originally recalled as a reinforcement to injured Ottawa defensemen Erik Karlsson (foot) and Johnny Oduya (lower body) but Harpur sustained an upper-body ailment of his own Saturday. Enter Chabot, who the Senators selected 18th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The left-shooting rearguard added 45 points (10 goals, 35 assists) in 34 regular-season games for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL in 2016-17.