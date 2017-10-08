Senators' Thomas Chabot: Receives NHL promotion
Chabot was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Ben Harpur was originally recalled as a reinforcement to injured Ottawa defensemen Erik Karlsson (foot) and Johnny Oduya (lower body) but Harpur sustained an upper-body ailment of his own Saturday. Enter Chabot, who the Senators selected 18th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The left-shooting rearguard added 45 points (10 goals, 35 assists) in 34 regular-season games for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL in 2016-17.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Held responsible for poor performance•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Has nightmarish preseason outing•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Deemed NHL ready•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Named QMJHL playoff MVP•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sent back to juniors•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...