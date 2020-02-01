Chabot scored a goal and an assist with a minus-1 rating and two shots on net in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals on Friday.

This was the 23-year-old's first multi-point game since Nov. 22, but he is on a bit of a hot streak with a goal and five points in the last six games. Chabot hasn't been able to repeat his 7.6 shooting percentage from last season, but he does have 25 assists in 51 games, giving him a chance to be within an arm's length reach of his 55 points with 40-50 points this season. He has five goals and 30 points with a minus-20 rating and 137 shots on net in 51 contests this season.