Chabot posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Chabot had the secondary assist on Nick Paul's second tally of the game. The defenseman produced a goal and seven helpers through 13 appearances in December. For the season, Chabot has 24 points, 105 shots, 48 hits and 51 blocked shots through 40 games.