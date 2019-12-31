Senators' Thomas Chabot: Registers 20th helper
Chabot posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Chabot had the secondary assist on Nick Paul's second tally of the game. The defenseman produced a goal and seven helpers through 13 appearances in December. For the season, Chabot has 24 points, 105 shots, 48 hits and 51 blocked shots through 40 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.