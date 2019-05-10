Chabot (foot) recorded three shots and a minus-1 rating for Team Canada in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Finland.

Chabot -- who was dealing with a foot issue at the end of the NHL season -- appears to be no worse for the wear and should continue to log minutes for Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. The 21-year-old thrived in the post Erik Karlsson era, as he set career highs in goals (14), assists (41) and shots (185). Looking ahead to the 2019-20 campaign, the blueliner figures to continue to push for 50-60 points, giving him top-end fantasy value.