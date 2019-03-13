Chabot is considered week-to-week moving forward due to a broken toe and hopes to rejoin the action at some point this season, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Chabot has really come into his own offensively in his third year at the NHL level, racking up 13 goals and 36 assists over 62 contests. Unfortunately, there's a chance it may end there if his toe issue doesn't progress quickly. An already subpar Senators squad will be without one of its key contributors for the foreseeable future, so opposing netminders, who have already fared well against the Senators of late, will have a little less firepower to contend with.