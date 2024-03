Chabot (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It'll be the second straight game Chabot's missed after suffering an injury in Wednesday's win over Buffalo. The 27-year-old Chabot has eight goals and 28 points through 44 games this season. Tyler Kleven will remain in the lineup in Chabot's absence with Jacob Bernard-Docker moving up to the second pairing. Per coach Jaques Martin, Chabot could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday in Minnesota.