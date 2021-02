Chabot (upper body) is uncertain for Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It looks like he's trending toward a game-time decision, but the Senators may provide an update following Tuesday's morning skate. The 24-year-old has already missed two games. Mike Reilly garnered a significant increase in ice time during Sunday's game against the Canadiens due to Chabot's absence.