Senators' Thomas Chabot: Resumes skating
Chabot (upper body) has begun skating on his own.
Sidelined for the last three games, Friday's news marks Chabot's first sign of progress in his recovery. He's slated to miss three weeks because of the upper-body issue, but his next step on the recovery path involves rejoining practice on a non-contact basis.
