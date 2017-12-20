Senators' Thomas Chabot: Riding seven game scoreless streak
Chabot hasn't scored since putting up three points on Dec. 1, a game that also included his first career goal.
Chabot was rewarded for his play with an expanded role for two games, but he didn't take advantage of it and has seen his ice time dwindle to about 11 minutes a game. He's an exciting option in dynasty formats, but unless he gets things figured out soon, he probably won't be much help in 2017-18.
