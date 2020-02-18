Senators' Thomas Chabot: Riding three-game point streak
Chabot carries a string of three straight games with a helper into Tuesday's contest against Buffalo.
Scoring has proven harder to come by this season for the young blueliner, but he has shown solid value on special teams, as one of every three points he's scored has come on the power play. With three middling defensive teams at home on tap, this could be a strong week for Chabot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.