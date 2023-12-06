Chabot (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet reports.
An update on Chabot's injury is expected Wednesday, which may provide clarity on how much longer he'll be out. The absence will be at least two games after this latest update. His injury has allowed for both of Jacob Bernard-Docker and Erik Brannstrom to stay in the lineup.
