Chabot (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Edmonton on Tuesday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Chabot will miss his second straight contest due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old blueliner notched one goal on nine shots, one assist and five blocks in his previous three outings. With Chabot unavailable, Nikita Zaitsev figures to see more minutes, including with the man advantage.