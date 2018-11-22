Chabot scored a goal in Wednesday night's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.

The 21-year-old continues to impress the masses early on in his NHL career, looking more and more like a worthy replacement for Erik Karlsson who has only managed 12 points in 22 games with San Jose. Meanwhile, Chabot has points in three straight games and for the season has six goals and 25 total points in 22 contests.