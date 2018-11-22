Senators' Thomas Chabot: Salvages point in bad result
Chabot scored a goal in Wednesday night's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.
The 21-year-old continues to impress the masses early on in his NHL career, looking more and more like a worthy replacement for Erik Karlsson who has only managed 12 points in 22 games with San Jose. Meanwhile, Chabot has points in three straight games and for the season has six goals and 25 total points in 22 contests.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sets up another goal•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Adds two more points•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Helps out on two goals•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Dishes out two more helpers•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Whips up two more assists•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...