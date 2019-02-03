Senators' Thomas Chabot: Scoreless again
Chabot was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Detroit.
Chabot hasn't scored in five straight games, giving him just one assist in six games since his return from the injured reserve list. The 22-year-old has 39 points and an even rating in his second NHL season while averaging over 24 minutes of ice time per game.
