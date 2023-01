Chabot supplied a goal in Ottawa's 6-2 win against Toronto on Friday.

Chabot opened the scoring at 1:32 of the first period. It was his eighth goal and 26th point in 43 games in 2022-23. Chabot was held off the scoresheet in seven of his previous eight contests, but the one time that he did contribute offensively during that span was Jan. 18 versus Pittsburgh when he had three assists.