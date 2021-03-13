Chabot scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Chabot got the Senators on the board at 3:06 of the first period. The defenseman has four goals, 20 points, 65 shots on net, 36 hits, 34 blocked shots and 30 PIM in 27 outings. He's also carrying a minus-12 rating -- Chabot logs more than 25 minutes per game for a team that struggles to keep the puck out of its own net, but he scores enough to offset his one statistical weakness.