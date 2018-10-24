Senators' Thomas Chabot: Scores lone goal in loss
Chabot scored his team's only goal Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Chabot has recorded points in all but one game this season and now sits at ten in eight games. The young defenseman profiles as Erik Karlsson's eventual replacement but still must grow as a player before he can realistically be expected to fill the void left by No. 65. Tuesday's game saw Chabot log a team-high 25:07 of ice time.
