Chabot scored on the power play for the second game in a row in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
Chabot is off to a fine start with five points in seven games and has been hot this week with two goals and an assist in two contests. Chabot had a career-high 55 points in 2018-19 but has not hit the 40-point mark in the last three seasons.
More News
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Lights lamp against Stars•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Draws assist Saturday•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Three helpers to close out season•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: No points in return from injury•
-
Senators' Thomas Chabot: Ready to rock•