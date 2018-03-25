Senators' Thomas Chabot: Scoring picking up
Chabot chipped in a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.
Chabot has five points in his last nine games and seen his ice time vary from 16 minutes to more than 25 in that span. His future is bright, but the team's issues will likely keep his fantasy value depressed for a couple seasons.
