Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sent to minors
Chabot was sent down to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Chabot was called up on Nov. 20 and appeared in two games for Ottawa, registering one assist and a minus-2 rating. The 20-year-old blueliner will likely continue to spend most of his time in the AHL.
