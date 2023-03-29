Chabot will be out of action for two weeks with an upper-body injury, Ian Mendes of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Based on Chabot's timeline, this could be the end of the 2022-23 campaign for the blueliner. It's a significant blow for the Quebec native who has notched points in five of his last six contests, including a pair of power-play helpers. With Chabot on the shelf, youngster Tyler Kleven will make his NHL debut versus the Flyers on Thursday.