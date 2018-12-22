Chabot rang up a power-play assist in his 100th NHL game Friday, but the Senators lost to the Devils on the road, 5-2.

Chabot's set the bar so high in his second season as a full-time NHLer that he usually needs a two-point performance or at least a special teams point to keep up with his skyrocketing DFS salary, especially in some of the smaller slates. He's up to 10 goals and 27 helpers through 36 games with no signs of slowing down.