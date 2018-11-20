Chabot helped start Matt Duchene's goal in the first period, but his team fell short in a 7-5 loss to Florida.

In just 21 games, Chabot is just one point shy of the 25 he posted a year ago, when he played in 63 games. The 2015 first-round selection is justifying the faith the Senators showed in him and should be a fixture in your lineup.

