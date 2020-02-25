Senators' Thomas Chabot: Shows no lingering effects
Chabot (lower body) skated 32:47 and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Despite picking up a minor injury early in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Chabot showed no effects as he played his fourth-highest ice time of the year. The 23-year-old can be deployed as usual in fantasy going forward.
