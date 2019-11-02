Senators' Thomas Chabot: Sidelined Saturday
Chabot (neck) will miss Saturday's clash with Boston, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Chabot leads the league in ice time per game at 26:34, so it will likely fall to more than one of his teammates to help pick up the slack. Nikita Zaitsev and Mark Borowiecki both figure to see significant upticks in minutes with Chabot out, while Erik Brannstrom could get bumped up to the top power-play unit.
