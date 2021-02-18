Chabot (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the upper-body issue doesn't seem to be a long-term issue. The 24-year-old has been solid this season, racking up nine points while averaging 25:29 of ice time in 17 games. With Chabot sidelined, Christian Wolanin will draw into the lineup.