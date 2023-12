Chabot (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Rangers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chabot appeared to sustain a leg injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle. The Senators expect to have more details about the injury and Chabot's recovery timeline after he undergoes an MRI on Tuesday. The 26-year-old blueliner has four assists, 26 shots on goal and 20 blocked shots over nine appearances this season.