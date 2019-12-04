Chabot notched an assist, a pair of shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Chabot has two goals and five helpers over his last nine games, providing a fairly steady offense from the blue line. The 22-year-old defenseman has 17 points, 74 shots on goal and 32 blocks through 28 games this season.