Senators' Thomas Chabot: Snags assist in loss
Chabot helped set up a Brady Tkachuk goal Thursday, but his team ended up on the short end of a 3-2 scoreline against Detroit.
Chabot has now scored in four of his past five games and has shaken off the rust from his earlier injury. As long as the Senators keep some weapons available to him, the young defenseman's future looks very bright.
