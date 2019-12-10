Senators' Thomas Chabot: Snags helper in win
Chabot produced an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Chabot did a little bit of everything in Monday's game, including posting a secondary assist on Artem Anisimov's opening tally. Chabot has helpers in four of the last games, and seven points in his last nine. The 22-year-old is up to 19 points and 79 shots through 31 contests.
