Chabot produced an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Chabot did a little bit of everything in Monday's game, including posting a secondary assist on Artem Anisimov's opening tally. Chabot has helpers in four of the last games, and seven points in his last nine. The 22-year-old is up to 19 points and 79 shots through 31 contests.