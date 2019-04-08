Senators' Thomas Chabot: Status for Worlds uncertain
Chabot will need to undergo an MRI on his foot before determining whether he can join Canada for the World Championship, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Chabot racked up six points in his previous eight games, so his foot injury clearly wasn't too serious. The defenseman had a breakout season this year, as he racked up 14 goals, 41 helpers and 185 shots while averaging 24:17 of ice time, all of which were career highs. The Quebec native figures to continue featuring as the top scoring blueliner for Ottawa heading into the 2019-20 campaign and should provide top-end fantasy value.
