Chabot (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

According to TSN 1200, Chabot still hasn't resumed skating yet. The 27-year-old blueliner will miss his third straight contest Tuesday. He has six goals, 22 points, 87 shots on net and 75 blocked shots across 38 appearances this season. It's unclear at this time when Chabot will be available to return.