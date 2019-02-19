Chabot notched a pair of third-period goals, but his team fell short in an 8-7 loss to Chicago on Monday.

Chabot and Brady Tkachuk are about the only major parts of this team that definitely won't be moved at the deadline. The young defenseman has taken some big strides this year and will be one of the main centerpieces the Senators build around as they attempt the long climb back.

