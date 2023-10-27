Chabot will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a fractured hand, per TSN 1200 Ottawa on Friday.

Chabot is just the latest blueliner to suffer an injury this season with both Artem Zub (upper body) and Erik Brannstrom (concussion) unavailable as well. While Jakob Chychrun has seen the bulk of the minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit, Chabot was still averaging 3:14 of ice time per game with the man advantage. The club will need to add some minor-league options to the roster ahead of Saturday's clash with Pittsburgh, possibly Dillon Heatherington and/or Lassi Thomson.