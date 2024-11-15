Chabot notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Chabot set up third-period tallies by Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. With five helpers over his last four contests, Chabot is providing steady offense from the blue line. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points (two on the power play), 43 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 16 outings this season. He's topped the 50-point mark just once over his first seven campaigns, but that's a plausible level for him if he can avoid injuries in 2024-25. He's never exceeded 71 games played in season.